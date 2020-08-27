Penrith Panthers young gun Charlie Staines has played just two NRL matches. And now his agent is throwing up a crazy asking price.

Staines is reportedly seeking a four-year deal worth a total of $2 million deal from NRL clubs, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

He has wasted no time testing his value in the market after given permission to negotiate by the Panthers.

Staines is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury suffered during his side’s win over Manly on August 1.

The 19-year-old has scored six tries from the two games, showing he has all the tools to be a quality NRL player.

There is set to be plenty of clubs queuing up to try and sign the young gun.

Staines’ best position is fullback, which explains why his agent has come up with the $2 million price tag.