The New Zealand Warriors are set to be rocked by the defection of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck back to rugby union at the end of the 2026 season.

The outside back and former Dally M Medallist is currently on contract with the Warriors through to the end of 2026 on a deal believed to be worth around $550,000 per season.

A Sydney Morning Herald report claims Tuivasa-Sheck could join the Saudi Arabian-backed Rugby 360 competition for 2027 and beyond.

He isn't the first player to be linked to the competition, with Ryan Papenhuyzen and Kalyn Ponga's names also mentioned in recent days, but at the tail end of his career and with the chance to more than double his salary, Tuivasa-Sheck, with a rugby background, might be the most realistic option.

The star, who can play fullback, wing or centre in the NRL, has already had a stint in the 15-man sport previously, leaving the NRL in 2022 to spend two years with the Auckland-based Super Rugby outfit and also playing for the All Blacks before returning to the NRL ahead of 2024.

His first season back in rugby league was a difficult one with the New Zealand and Samoan representative unable to fire the Warriors up the table, but Andrew Webster's side is having a phenomenal 2025 campaign and currently sits inside the top four.

It's understood that the top players in the R360 competition, though, could earn up to US$2 million per season - that's over $3 million in Australian Dollars.

It creates an unprecedented threat for NRL players. Rugby Australia have already attempted to raid the NRL, and while it didn't work outside of the poaching of Joseph Suaalii, the unlimited money in Saudi Arabia could see more players take the leap out of the NRL, where contracts max out at a little over $1 million per season for the game's most elite players.

While the NRL salary cap is rising, it won't rise fast enough to stop any potential poaching raids from the new 15-man competition.

Warriors CEO Cameron George, quoted by the Herald, wouldn't provide an update on Tuivasa-Sheck, but did say he is aware of the threat R360 presents to the future of the NRL.

"I raised it at a recent CEO's meeting to ensure everyone's aware of the real and genuine Rugby 360 concept," George said to the publication.

"I'm aware of players that have been interviewed and engaged with. I'm aware of the significant financial opportunities that it could bring, particularly around the branding of the players as individuals."

It's understood that the new rugby tournament, to be a global entity, will be played in two blocks between March and May, and September and December.

It would leave no option for NRL players to hold contracts in both sports.