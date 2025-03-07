On Thursday night, Allianz Stadium witnessed an absolute thrashing, with the Brisbane Broncos demoralising the Sydney Roosters.

After being defeated by 36 points, Roosters coach Trent Robinson had some choice words for his side in his post-match press conference.

“I thought our smarts was really, really low," the premiership-winning coach conceded after the game.

“It is hard to separate; we get beaten by 50 points, and you are really disappointed, but I thought everybody worked really, really hard for each other.”

When asked why his side lacked the intelligence needed to secure a win, Robinson highlighted that when his side is putting in an abundance of effort, they seem to stray away from their discipline and make mistakes.

This was clear throughout the match, with the Broncos constantly spotting overlaps on the defensive line and misreads in the Roosters' defence.

'Robbo' conceded that although his squad's "smarts were at a really low standard," he couldn't knock the Tri Colours for their effort.

“I gave them a big wrap for effort,” Robinson admitted.

“I thought our physicality and effort was really high. I was really proud of them for that."

He was critical of his side's ability to balance effort with smart footy, stating that "this is the NRL... You have to make good decisions under pressure."

It was clear his side has a lot of growing to do, and while the veteran coach was disappointed in many areas of this Roosters squad's decision-making, he was optimistic that they could turn it around.