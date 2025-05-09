James Tedesco has surged back into State of Origin contention with a dominant display at Magic Round, reigniting debate over who should wear the NSW No.1 jersey in 2025.

The Roosters skipper was electric in his side's 36-26 win over the Dolphins, racking up 271 run metres, two try assists, two line-break assists and 10 tackle busts in a performance that reminded everyone why he's been a mainstay in representative football for nearly a decade.

Tedesco's future in the Origin arena had appeared uncertain after Blues coach Michael Maguire opted for Dylan Edwards in Game I of last year's series.

But with Edwards enduring an injury-interrupted season, and Tedesco's form trending upward, calls for a recall are growing louder, though not from his club coach.

Trent Robinson was effusive in his praise for Tedesco's professionalism, leadership and week-to-week reliability, but steered clear of the selection debate.

“I said congratulations on another typical game from Ted,” Robinson said post-match.

“It's just an absolute pleasure to coach, to watch during the week, prepare, the mentality he goes into every day and turns up.”

“It's so rare to watch someone do what he does every week for so many years. Coaches don't say that about someone sitting next to them because they're worried it will change the way they think, but I don't have any fear for that.”

“I've got the best spectator spot to watch him go around. I don't have enough words to say how good he is as a player.”

Pressed on whether Tedesco should reclaim the NSW jumper, Robinson was diplomatic.

“I don't want to get into that. I know who he is, and Dylan Edwards is an amazing player … they are all great players, it's just who the coach wants to choose.”

Tedesco, who debuted for the Blues in 2016 and has captained them since 2020, was omitted for Game I for the first time since becoming a regular.

But on current form, he's made the conversation impossible to ignore.