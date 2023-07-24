Wests Tigers club legend and assistant coach Robbie Farah is looking at potentially moving into a new role at the club which will see him no longer be a part of the coaching staff.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, there has been lots of talk that ex-Tigers captain Robbie Farah will move out of his role as an assistant coach and instead head into a role in the front office as the General Manager.

The General Manager position at the club is currently vacant at Concord after Tim Sheens stepped away from it to focus on the head coaching role he was hired for at the beginning of the season (for two years). There have been no reports as to if he if return to his previous role after his tenure as a senior coach is over at the end of 2024.

After being contacted by the Herald on Sunday about his intentions to move away from the coaching staff, the former hooker admitted the administration side of the business appealed more to him. However, he revealed that despite his future ambitions, he will stay on as assistant coach for next season alongside 2005 premiership-winning teammate Benji Marshall.

In the near future, if a role in the front office administration becomes available, expect Farah to be at the top of the list of candidates. It will also allow the club to bring in another assistant coach to replace him- a role that Justin Holbrook has been consistently linked to.