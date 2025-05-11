The Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights have reportedly run into a roadblock over Dominic Young's club switch.

The winger has been widely linked with a switch back to the Knights in recent weeks following his axing to reserve grade at the Sydney Roosters.

The tri-colours haven't publically suggested Young has played his last game for the club, but Trent Robinson said after Young's first game out of the side that he was keen to see their new combinations in the outside backs continue to improve.

Young's defence and ball handling came under scrutiny during his time at the Roosters, and it's believed he only stayed in first-grade as long as he did thanks to other injuries.

Now, with the June 30 deadline for player movements still six weeks away, the Knights have confirmed they'd like to bring Young back to their own struggling club after he left the Hunter at the end of 2023 for Bondi.

And while the deal was believed to be making good progress, News Corp are reporting it has now hit a roadblock, with the clubs unable to agree on who will pay what.

Young is on a deal believed to be worth around $450,000 per year at the Roosters, although that is said to be growing to around $500,000 over the final two years.

The Knights believe they shouldn't have to pay the entirety of that contract to bring their former winger back to the club, while the Roosters are keen to shave as much money off their salary cap as possible in having the English star depart.

The Roosters are arming themselves for a serious play at the market, with Brandon Smith also set to leave early. The club have already signed Reece Robson from the North Queensland Cowboys for 2026, and are widely believed to be the front-runners for Daly Cherry-Evans as he prepares to leave the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the year.

With a host of young talent needing upgrades as well, the tri-colours are less than keen on paying any of Young's way to the Hunter, and it could yet see the deal fall over.