The NRL has seen another merry-go-round of player movement ahead of 2026, and now, a host of players will have circled games in their calendars with the official release of the NRL draw on Friday morning.\n\nHere is when every player at a new club will face their old club in 2026.\nRound 1\nJonah Pezet: Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels at AAMI Park, Thursday, March 5, 8pm\nJamal Fogarty: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders at 4 Pines Park, Saturday, March 7, 7:30pm\nRound 2\nNil.\nRound 3\nGrant Anderson: Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park, Friday, March 20, 8pm\nJye Linnane: Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday, March 21, 3pm\nJack de Belin: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, Sunday, March 22, 4:05pm\nRound 4\nDaly Cherry-Evans, Zach Dockar-Clay: Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters at 4 Pines Park, Thursday, March 26, 8pm\nSelwyn Cobbo, Aublix Tawha: Brisbane Broncos vs The Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium, Friday, March 27, 8pm\nLeo Thompson: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at Accor Stadium, Saturday, March 28, 3pm\nLachlan Ilias: Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CBus Super Stadium, Sunday, March 29, 6:15pm\nRound 5\nJayden Brailey, Trey Mooney, Pasami Saulo: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday, April 5, 4:05pm\nRound 6\nTom Duffy: Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, Friday, April 10, 8pm\nKai Pearce-Paul: Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sunday, April 12, 4:05pm\nRound 7\nBrad Schneider: The Dolphins vs Penrith Panthers at TIO Stadium, Friday, April 17, 8pm\nAlofiana Khan-Pereira: New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans at Go Media Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 3pm\nJonah Glover: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Accor Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 5:30pm\nJock Madden: Wests Tigers vs Brisbane Broncos at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 7:30pm\nSandon Smith: Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights at Allianz Stadium, Sunday, April 19, 2pm\nRound 8\nCody Ramsey: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium, Saturday, April 25, 4pm\nBronson Garlick: Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park, Saturday, April 25, 8:10pm\nJack Cogger, Asu Kepaoa: Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers at McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday, April 26, 2pm\nRound 9\nReed Mahoney: Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys at Accor Stadium, Friday, May 1, 6pm\nRound 10\nSean O'Sullivan: The Dolphins vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium, Thursday, May 7, 7:50pm\nKobe Hetherington: Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos at 4 Pines Park, Saturday, May 9, 7:30pm\nDaine Laurie: Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers at GIO Stadium, Sunday, May 10, 4:05pm\nRound 11\nKade Dykes: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium, Friday, May 15, 6pm\nReece Robson: Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, May 16, 5:30pm\nDavid Fale: Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium, Sunday, May 17, 6:25pm\nRound 12\nNil.\nRound 13\nDylan Brown: Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday, May 30, 3pm\nTom Ale, Kalani Going: Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors at CommBank Stadium, Sunday, May 31, 6:15pm\nRound 14\nMavrik Geyer: Wests Tigers vs Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium, Sunday, June 7, 2pm\nDaniel Atkinson: Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Sharks Stadium, Sunday, June 7, 4:05pm\nRound 15\nNil.\nRound 16\nLuke Sommerton: Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers at CBus Super Stadium, Saturday, June 20, 5:30pm\nBlake Wilson: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles at Accor Stadium, Saturday, June 20, 7:30pm\nRound 17\nSione Finau: Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons at GIO Stadium, Sunday, June 28, 2pm\nRound 18\nPeter Hola, Sebastian Su'a: Newcastle Knights vs The Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday, July 5, 4:05pm\nRound 19\nNil.\nRound 20\nNil.\nRound 21\nNil.\nRound 22\nJosh Kerr: St George Illawarra Dragons vs The Dolphins at WIN Stadium, Friday, July 31, 6pm\nRound 23\nNil.\nRound 24\nNil.\nRound 25\nMoala Graham-Taufa, Edward Kosi, Haizyn Mellars: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors at Accor Stadium, Saturday, August 22, 5:30pm\nRound 26\nDavid Fifita: Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at CBus Super Stadium, Saturday, August 29, 3pm\nRound 27\nNil.