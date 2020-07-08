Rising Bronco Tesi Niu has re-signed with the club until at least the end of 2021.

After spending five years in the Broncos’ Elite Development Program, the 18-year old made his NRL debut in Round 4 of this season.

Niu is viewed as a key part of Brisbane’s long-term future, who were understandably thrilled to announced he’d be locked away for an extra year.

“Tesi is a fine young man and really exciting player who has come through our elite development pathways – we have known him since he was a 12-year-old and he has always impressed us with his commitment and hard work,” Broncos CEO Paul White told the club website.

“He displays the values and character we want here at the Broncos and we are really excited that he has chosen to stay with us as he develops his NRL career.”

Broncos Coach Anthony Seibold added: “Tesi has got a fantastic work ethic … he’s had to work very hard to get to where he is right now and he is always extremely diligent with his preparation”

“The players and coaching staff are really fond of Tesi, he is a very polite and respectful young man with a great attitude- exactly the type of player we want at the Broncos”