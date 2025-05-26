Round 12s NRL Team of the Week delivered a blend of brute strength, smart ball playing, and game-breaking flair, headlined by a phenomenal performance from Knights fullback Fletcher Sharpe.

The rising star was near unstoppable, piling on 250 metres from 19 carries — an incredible 150 post-contact — while breaking 14 tackles, scoring a try, saving another, and racking up 4 line breaks in one of the most complete individual efforts this season.

Lehi Hopoate backed up last week's strong outing with 265 metres, 2 tries, and 2 line breaks for Manly, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looked back to his best with 160 metres, 5 tackle busts, and a silky assist.

In the centres, KL Iro stamped his authority for the Sharks with a try, 204 metres, and multiple involvements including a line break assist and try assist.

Herbie Farnworth continued his run of consistent form, once again making this week's side thanks to a tidy 98-metre, 13-tackle game featuring a try and key attacking contributions on both sides of the ball.

In the halves, Tyson Gamble controlled the tempo with poise, providing 3 try assists and 3 line break assists to steer Newcastle around the park.

Nicho Hynes, ever the orchestrator, added a try assist of his own and was dependable in defence with 22 tackles, while keeping the Sharks' attack ticking.

Up front, Jack Williams was damaging for the Eels with 186 metres (81 post-contact), a try, and 31 tackles, while Francis Molo powered through for the Dolphins with 140 metres, a try, and plenty of punch through the middle.

Hooker Kurt Donoghoe was rock-solid with 87 metres, 39 tackles, and a try to cap off his all-action game.

Dylan Lucas was the standout edge forward this week — his 3 tries, 202 metres, and 7 tackle busts laid the foundation for Newcastle's dominance. Kitione Kautoga followed suit with 176 metres and 33 tackles, while Erin Clark was again a model of reliability at lock, grinding through 151 metres and 37 tackles for the Warriors.

Off the bench, Blake Steep made a big impression for the Roosters with 150 metres, 3 offloads, and a line break assist in a high-impact showing.

Jackson Ford's 181 metres and 44 tackles were vital in the Warriors' engine room, and Connelly Lemuelu offered skill and structure from the bench with a try assist and a line break assist.

Rounding out the side was Joash Papalii, who offered a mix of effort and class — scoring a try, assisting another, and even chalking up a try save for the Eels.

Altogether, Round 12's line-up featured strong individual contributions across all 17 spots — with Fletcher Sharpe and Dylan Lucas putting together standout performances that turned games and lifted their teams.

It was a week for breakout stars and consistent performers alike to shine.

Team of the week selections

FB: Fletcher Sharpe (Knights) - 1 Try, 19 Hit ups, 250 Metres Gained, 150 Post Contact Metres, 14 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 7 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

WI: Lehi Hopoate (Sea Eagles) - 2 Tries, 23 Hit ups, 265 Metres Gained, 71 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 3 Tackles

CE: KL Iro (Sharks) - 1 Try, 22 Hit ups, 204 Metres Gained, 68 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 8 Tackles

CE: Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 14 Hit ups, 98 Metres Gained, 50 Post Contact Metres, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 13 Tackles

WI: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors) - 1 Try, 18 Hit ups, 160 Metres Gained, 59 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Tackle

FE: Tyson Gamble (Knights) - 5 Hit ups, 42 Metres Gained, 17 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 15 Tackles

HB: Nicho Hynes (Sharks) - 16 Hit ups, 97 Metres Gained, 22 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 22 Tackles

PR: Jack Williams (Eels) - 1 Try, 18 Hit ups, 186 Metres Gained, 81 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 31 Tackles

HK: Kurt Donoghoe (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 10 Hit ups, 87 Metres Gained, 24 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 39 Tackles

PR: Francis Molo (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 15 Hit ups, 140 Metres Gained, 56 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 16 Tackles

SR: Dylan Lucas (Knights) - 3 Tries, 17 Hit ups, 202 Metres Gained, 122 Post Contact Metres, 7 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 31 Tackles

SR: Kitione Kautoga (Eels) - 14 Hit ups, 176 Metres Gained, 101 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 33 Tackles

LK: Erin Clark (Warriors) - 16 Hit ups, 151 Metres Gained, 56 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 37 Tackles

INT: Blake Steep (Roosters) - 16 Hit ups, 150 Metres Gained, 45 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Try Assist, 29 Tackles

INT: Jackson Ford (Warriors) - 18 Hit ups, 181 Metres Gained, 72 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 44 Tackles

INT: Connelly Lemuelu (Dolphins) - 10 Hit ups, 77 Metres Gained, 33 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 27 Tackles

INT: Joash Papalii (Eels) - 1 Try, 8 Hit ups, 81 Metres Gained, 27 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Try Assist, 9 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

Defensive player of the week: Josh Curran (Bulldogs) - 57 Tackles, 2 Missed Tackles, 0 Ineffective Tackles at 96.6% Tackle Efficiency

Young gun: Isaiah Iongi (Eels) - 1 Try, 26 Hit ups, 266 Metres Gained, 91 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Try Assist, 9 Tackles

Multiple team of the week selections

6 - Payne Haas

4 - Lindsay Smith, Ethan Bullemor, James Tedesco, Terrell May, Hudson Young, Fletcher Sharpe, Herbie Farnworth

3 - Isaah Yeo, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Haumole Olakau'atu, Connor Watson, Jackson Ford, KL Iro, Erin Clark, Dylan Lucas, Lehi Hopoate

2 - Tom Hazelton, Sitili Tupouniua, Addin Fonua-Blake, Patrick Carrigan, Valentine Holmes, Cameron McInnes, Beau Fermor, Jacob Preston, Jaxon Purdue, Joseph Tapine, Christian Tuipulotu, Wayde Egan, Adam Reynolds, Luke Metcalf, Liam Henry, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, Jahrome Hughes, Jacob Liddle, Clint Gutherson, Keaon Koloamatangi, Isaiya Katoa, Apisai Koroisau, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Blake Steep, Connelly Lemuelu

Round 12 season highs

On Report: 2 - Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

Player of the week: Fletcher Sharpe (Knights) - 1 Try, 19 Hit ups, 250 Metres Gained, 150 Post Contact Metres, 14 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 7 Tackles, 1 Try Saved