Rising Rabbitohs halfback Dean Hawkins is said to have received offers to leave the Burrow, with rival clubs reportedly keen to sign the Souths junior.

Hawkins rose through the Rabbitohs ranks from the Matraville Tigers, eventually making his NRL debut in Cardinal and Myrtle during Round 5 of the 2021 season.

However, the 25-year-old has since failed to cement his name at the first-grade level, playing only six more NRL games after being cast as Lachlan Ilia's understudy.

Yet, with the Bunnies far from boiling to start the 2024 season, Hawkins will add to his games tally on Friday night against the Chooks after being recalled to fill the No.7 jersey, with the underperforming Ilias shifted to the bench.

But while the Rabbitohs' 0-2 start will act as a platform for Hawkins to announce himself to head coach Jason Demitriou as a viable first-grade option, the chance afforded to the playmaker could also see his value rise, with rival clubs sure to be watching his form with a keen eye.

According to Wide World of Sports' 'The Mole', Hawkins' manager, Tyran Smith, has been inundated by calls regarding his client's future.

Still, as a product of Souths' system, shifting away from the Burrow could be easier said than done if Hawkins does paint himself into the club's long-term plans.

"Dean is Souths through and through but there are other NRL clubs who have shown a real interest in him - as well as Super League teams," Smith told Wide World of Sports.

"He was the NSW Cup player of the year last year and captained the Rabbitohs team that won national championship.

"Clubs have been watching him for some time - they know he is only on a one-year deal and they want him.

"We have already spoken to a couple of clubs but will wait and see how he goes the next few weeks before taking the next step.

"It's been frustrating for him the last couple of years not getting many chances at NRL level so we have to do what is best for his career."

Hawkins and the Bunnies will get to work under Friday night lights when they travel to face arch-rivals Easts at Allianz Stadium.