The Wests Tigers have confirmed their long-term stadium strategy after months of speculation.

While the club have dabbled in moving games to bigger stadiums at either Parramatta or Homebush over the years, it has now been confirmed that they will continue to be based out of both Leichhardt and Campbelltown for the next 15 years.

The move, which will lock the club in at the two venues until at least the end of the next decade, will need to be confirmed with the finalisation of detailed commercial terms, according to the club.

The club has confirmed that the strategy to remain at their spiritual homes comes with more than $100 million worth of funding identified through local, state, and federal governments.

$50 million has been set aside for a Leichhardt Oval redevelopment with a partnership formed by all three levels of government.

Construction on the venue - which hosted a sold-out crowd on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers came up short against the North Queensland Cowboys - is due to start at the end of 2026, although it's unclear how long it will take.

A similar amount of money has been set aside for Campbelltown Sports Stadium, although when that construction will start remains to be seen.

The two venues, which are outdated and unable to drive corporate revenue to the level required for the black and gold, receiving the work should bring them both into the modern era and allow the Tigers to increase their game day revenue without having to rely on stadiums outside of their local areas.

“Leichhardt Oval and Campbelltown Sports Stadium are significant to the rich history of the Wests Tigers, our foundation clubs and our Members and supporters,” Tigers chairman Barry O'Farrell said in a club statement confirming the news.

“We are extremely thankful to all levels of government, who have invested in facilities that will better serve their respective communities. I'd also like to acknowledge the work of both Inner West Council and Campbelltown City Council, who have been integral throughout this process and will play a pivotal role within this new strategy."

It's unclear how many games each venue will see once the work is completed at this stage, with the Tigers, for the time being, expected to still take marquee games to larger venues.