Adam Reynolds has proclaimed he is at full fitness ahead of Friday night's qualifying final against the Storm despite missing the past couple of weeks.

Reynolds has been unavailable in recent weeks due to sustaining a calf injury in a training mishap and has been replaced with Jock Madden. However, despite missing the past couple of games, the halfback believes he is at full fitness ahead of the finals.

“I'm definitely playing, 100 per cent,” said Reynolds, at the official NRL finals launch on Monday via News Corp.

“I'm feeling really good, the body is feeling good. I've had a couple of weeks off and it's given me time to get through a load of rehab with the physios and do a bit of strength work in the gym.

“My calf feels fine, I haven't noticed it all since I had the incident.

“If it was a semi-final last week I would have played. The circumstances were a bit different, but I'm confident of getting out there and doing my job for the team. I've had no issues. The calf has responded really well.”

“I've been doing change of direction, acceleration, deceleration and some higher-speed running to test it out,” he added.

“I'm confident I have done enough to be ready for this game. I will continue to do the rehab daily (on his calves) and I will do it until I'm no longer playing this year.

“It will just become a part of my routine now. I'm extremely confident of getting through this game and the rest of the finals.”

Although the Broncos will go into the 2023 finals series as one of the favourites, Reynolds is one of only two players in the squad that have Grand Final experience.

Along with Kurt Capewell (who won a premiership with the Panthers), he will be extremely invaluable on the field when it comes down to the final minutes or if the Broncos need to win from behind.

Reynolds was the halfback when the Rabbitohs ended their 43-year premiership drought and will be hoping to be the halfback when the Broncos break their title drought. The last time Brisbane won was in 2006, with Darren Lockyer captaining the club to the premiership.

“It would be pretty much everything I would want in my NRL career. I tasted the premiership once (at Souths) and I'd love to do it again as captain" the playmaker said.

“They are extremely hard to get to and win. I have been fortunate enough to play in two grand finals (losing with Souths in 2021) and I've experienced both sides of it.

“To do it with Brisbane would be special. It's a real goal of mine to achieve it.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication and you need a little bit of luck, but fingers crossed we've given ourselves the best chance possible of playing our best football.

“We definitely have the team to win it.”