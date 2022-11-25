Adam Reynolds has added his support to the idea of Reece Walsh being given first crack at the Brisbane Broncos' fullback jersey in 2023.

Walsh has joined the club after being released form the final year of his contract with the New Zealand Warriors - a deal he originally took up after exiting Red Hill.

Walsh will now return to take the jersey he was originally forecast to be a long-term holder of, but it won't be a simple waltz into number one for Walsh.

Already at the club are Tesi Niu, who has spent time at the back previously, English centre Herbie Farnworth, who is off-contract at the end of 2023 and is known to want a crack at the jersey, and Selwyn Cobbo, who is a long-term fullback option, although potentially not ready for the role yet.

Coach Kevin Walters has suggested Walsh being the starting fullback isn't a sure thing, but Reynolds, who has been confirmed as the club's sole captain again for 2023, said the ex-Warrior should be given first shot.

“I don't think we will see him in the halves,” Reynolds told News Corp.

“He is pretty good out the back.

“We have had a couple of sessions already and things are moving pretty nicely.

“It is just about continually working on our relationship both on and off the field, and making sure we have got the chemistry so we can click when it counts.”

With Walsh the favourite to take number one, it leaves the race to play at five-eighth as a battle between Ezra Mam and new recruit Jock Madden, who moved from the Wests Tigers during the off-season.

Farnworth and Cobbo too will need to settle for spots at centre and on the wing, while Niu, who has been linked with a switch to either the Dolphins or Newcastle Knights, could yet exit the club.

Reynolds suggested it wasn't a race for Cobbo to move to number one.

“He is still young. I don't think there is any point rushing him to fullback. He is such a good finisher," Reynolds said.

Coach Walters had plenty of opportunities to trial Cobbo at the back last year with injury to Tesi Niu, however, Te Maire Martin, who has now joined the Warriors, was the preferred number two option within the squad, although, by the end of the year, had seemingly become the front runner to play in the role.

The Broncos also have plenty of back up in their backline, with Deine Mariner and Delouise Hoeter a pair of young guns headlining the next generation within Kevin Walters' squad, who narrowly missed the finals last year after a devastating losing streak through the second half of the season.