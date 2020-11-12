Phil Gould was pulled from the commentary team for Game II of the State of Origin series in favour of fellow NSW great Andrew Johns.

And Channel Nine’s decision for Gould’s shock omission from the box have now been revealed.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, Johns was swapped in to ensure that both he and Gould have a presence alongside an icon from the opposite camp as well as Ray Warren.

“As with State of Origin Game 2 last year, Phil Gould and Andrew Johns have swapped places this week to ensure both have a presence in the commentary box alongside a fellow Queensland legend (Billy Slater) and the iconic voice of Ray Warren,” a Nine spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph.

“Gus was still a big part of the broadcast, and once again delivered his ‘Last Word’ analysis before the game to pump up the Blues fans as only he can.”

The Blues won Wednesday night’s Game II over the Maroons 34-10 at ANZ Stadium to even up the series 1-1.

Game III will be held next Wednesday night at Brisbane’s Suncorp at 8.10pm AEST to determine the winner of the series.