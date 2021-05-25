Out of favour Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford is likely to be at a new club in 2022 following the 26-year-old’s second axing in a month.

Milford, who’s $1 million contract made him the highest paid player in Broncos history, has been in and out of Kevin Walters’ team throughout 2021 and remains off-contract for the 2022 season.

Reports from The Sunday Mail revealed that Milford had a meeting with Walters prior to the Broncos’ Round 11 match against the Roosters, where Walters revealed that the club had not decided on whether to offer the Samoan international a new contract.

The 15th-placed Broncos are planning a revamped roster for 2022, already having secured champion halfback Adam Reynolds to partner young speedster Kotoni Staggs, who recently signed a new four-year deal reportedly worth just under $3 million.

With Staggs on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury and half back Tyson Gamble facing a two week suspension for a tackle on Roosters debutant Joseph Suaalii, Milford has an opportunity to prove himself and earn a new contract.

When asked about the meeting between the two and the potential for Milford to remain at the Broncos beyond 2021, Walters put the ounce back on the underperforming five-eighth.

“Milf and I have had a discussion and he is aware of what he needs to work on,” Walters told reporters.

“It’s not the end. It’s up to Anthony, he makes that decision (on his future), not me.

“I keep saying Anthony has control of his career, not the Broncos or this football club.

“Right now is the time (for him to perform), when he went back last time to the Intrust Super Cup he performed well, so we expect him to do the same.

“There’s lot of parts in his game that need work and he will go back and work on that in the Intrust Super Cup.

“We have a clear picture on where we are going and how we are going about it.”

Milford has already entered into discussions with other clubs but is expected to receive a heavily reduced pay if he is to find a new home.

Milford’s camp reportedly sought a $600,000-a-year deal from state rivals the Titans, but the Gold Coast based team were only willing to offer $400,000.