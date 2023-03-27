The Gold Coast Titans have revealed they expect both AJ Brimson and Kieran Foran back on the field within a month.

The duo both suffered injuries during Saturday evening's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys, which at one point saw the Titans take an eight points to nothing lead.

Brimson suffered a hamstring injury during the game, while there were concerns for Foran's knee, exacerbated by his previous history of injuries.

Despite that, the news from the Titans is positive, with the club confirming on Monday evening that the duo should be back on the park within a month.

Scans have revealed Brimson has suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain, with the star fullback set to miss up to four weeks, while Foran has suffered a Grade 2 calf strain.

That has a slightly sharper return timeline, with Foran hoping to return in around three weeks.

Given the Titans have a bye this weekend, that means the club may only have to play two games without both of the duo. Following the bye, the Titans host the struggling St George Illawarra Dragons, then the red-hot Brisbane Broncos, before travelling to play the Dolphins and Manly Sea Eagles ahead of magic round against the Parramatta Eels.

Two absences in the spine will create plenty of headaches for Justin Holbrook, who will likely bring Jayden Campbell straight in to handle fullback duties.

Toby Sexton is the front runner to join Tanah Boyd in the halves, however, the fact the pair are both number sevens could raise a question, with Thomas Weaver in with a chance at debuting in the number six while Boyd - who has been in excellent form - retains the number seven.

At any rate, it will be a week before we learn of the Titans new spine, with the club having a bye this weekend and therefore not naming a team.

The Titans have also confirmed Jojo Fifita will likely return after the bye, although he may be delayed until the game against the Broncos as he works on a medial knee injury.