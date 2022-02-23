North Queensland Cowboys prop Lachlan Burr has called time on his career, retiring due to a chronic hip problem.

The 28-year-old managed just 29 games over the past two years, with injury preventing him from being a permanent part of teams at either the Warriors in 2020 or the Cowboys in 2021.

The Cowboys announced the news with a brief statement on Thursday morning.

"North Queensland Toyota Cowboys forward Lachlan Burr will retire from rugby league with immediate effect due to an ongoing chronic hip injury," the statement read.

"The Cowboys thank Lachlan for his service since joining the club prior to the 2021 season and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Burr played 15 games during his first season with the Cowboys in 2021, and retires with 76 NRL appearances to his name, having spent time at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors before switching to the Cowboys.

LACHLAN BURR

Lock Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Offloads 0.1

Tries 26

Tackles Made

The prop made his debut for the Bulldogs in 2013, before not playing a game in 2014. He then switched to the Titans where he played 20 games in 2015, but fell out of favour in 2016 with just three games.

A stint in the English Super League saw Burr add 31 top flight games to his list, playing 28 for the Leigh Centurions and three for the Sheffield Eagles during 2017.

He spent 2018 back with the Bulldogs, forced to play New South Wales Cup for the season and being named the club's player of the year in the reserve grade competition.

That bought the prop a contract with the New Zealand Warriors, with 2019 serving as the best year of his career, playing 23 games in the middle third, adding 26 tackle busts, 23 offloads and 86 metres per game.

2020 saw him struggle to maintain his spot in the side, playing just 14 games, before he shifted to the Cowboys and played 15 games in 2021, managing 80 metres per game.

Burr's early retirement will free up a spot in the Cowboys top 30, although the club have made no announcement on how they plan to fill it.

Morgan McWhirter is currently in their development squad as a prop and could earn himself a promotion if the Cowboys look within to fill the spot.