Announcing his retirement last year after five seasons in the NRL, Andrew Davey has earned a new role that will see him work in the coaching structure of another team.

According to News Corp, Davey has found himself a job as an assistant coach for the West Tigers Mackay and Mackay Cutters for 2024.

His return to the Cutters came after he earned his first full-time contract with the club in 2016. He would later captain the QLD Cup team.

One of five players to depart the Parramatta Eels at the end of last season, Davey began his first-grade career with the Eels in 2020.

He then had further stints with the Manly Sea Eagles (2021-22) and Canterbury Bulldogs (2023) before re-joining the Eels to finish his career.

Davey retired from the game after he received advice from medical experts that he should hang up the boots and was on the receiving end of two concussions to round out his career.

“For a battler from Central Queensland who wasn't supposed to play one game of NRL, this career has plenty for me to be proud of," Davey said in a statement after announcing his retirement from the NRL.

"It may not be the ending I would have liked, but truth is, I lived my fairytale for five years.

“I'd like to thank the Parramatta Eels admin staff, the medical team and all coaches at the club, the genuine care and support I received throughout this process is greatly appreciated and I couldn't ask for better treatment in making this decision.

“I'm extremely grateful to have such supportive family and friends and I'm also proud of the lifelong friendships I made during my time in the NRL."