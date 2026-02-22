South Sydney's latest signing of Payne Haas has reportedly triggered a flurry of activity behind the scenes, with sources claiming the Rabbitohs are moving to extend Wayne Bennett's contract by 12 months.

Bennett's current contract with the Rabbitohs runs through 2027, and the reported extension would see him coaching at 78 in 2028, making him one of the oldest active coaches in the NRL.

The veteran coach could also be chasing another milestone in NRL history, working towards the feat of winning premierships with three different clubs—an achievement that no coach has yet achieved.

For the Rabbitohs, this means continuity in leadership as they look to recover from a season plagued by injuries and position themselves as genuine premiership contenders.

With a clause in his contract to leave the club if Bennett were to go, sources suggest Haas could spend at least two years under Bennett's guidance, giving the club stability in its rebuilding phase.