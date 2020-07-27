SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 05: Luke Keary of the Roosters looks on before the round 16 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Sydney Roosters at Bankwest Stadium on July 05, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Roosters star Luke Keary is set to turn his back on the open market and re-sign with the Sydney Roosters on a three-year deal, reports The Sydney Morning Herald. 

Keary is contracted until the end of the 2021 season and is closing in on a three-year extension with the back-to-back reigning premiers worth around $2.8 million.

Keary’s new deal will see him receive a $200,000 pay rise, however it is believed that he could be the game’s next million dollar player should he test his value on the open market.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – JULY 15: Luke Keary of the Roosters kicks during the round 18 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Sydney Roosters at Cbus Super Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Seen as the best playmaker in the NRL, Keary’s new deal won’t reflect that.

However, it will stand as a sign some players are willing to stay for less to be part of strong teams and play finals footy.

Kieran Foran, Ash Taylor, Ben Hunt, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Michael Morgan, Anthony Milford and Mitchell Pearce are currently getting paid more than Keary will receive on his new deal.

1 COMMENT

  1. Well that’s a first. Real numbers when talking about a roosters player contract. Normally we’d be saying he’s going to sign on for $450k because that’s how much he loves the team. $933k pa is probably on the money. Wonder what actually will get registered with the NRL though. Doubt it’s that much.