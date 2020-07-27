Roosters star Luke Keary is set to turn his back on the open market and re-sign with the Sydney Roosters on a three-year deal, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Keary is contracted until the end of the 2021 season and is closing in on a three-year extension with the back-to-back reigning premiers worth around $2.8 million.

Keary’s new deal will see him receive a $200,000 pay rise, however it is believed that he could be the game’s next million dollar player should he test his value on the open market.