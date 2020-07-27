Roosters star Luke Keary is set to turn his back on the open market and re-sign with the Sydney Roosters on a three-year deal, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.
Keary is contracted until the end of the 2021 season and is closing in on a three-year extension with the back-to-back reigning premiers worth around $2.8 million.
Keary’s new deal will see him receive a $200,000 pay rise, however it is believed that he could be the game’s next million dollar player should he test his value on the open market.
Seen as the best playmaker in the NRL, Keary’s new deal won’t reflect that.
However, it will stand as a sign some players are willing to stay for less to be part of strong teams and play finals footy.
Well that’s a first. Real numbers when talking about a roosters player contract. Normally we’d be saying he’s going to sign on for $450k because that’s how much he loves the team. $933k pa is probably on the money. Wonder what actually will get registered with the NRL though. Doubt it’s that much.