The NRL won’t allow Israel Folau to return despite some club officials believing he will want to in the next two years once his Catalans Dragons deal is complete, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
The English Super League club ignored the NRL’s wishes and ultimately went on to sign Folau to a reported one-year, $400,000 deal.
“I bet you all money Israel will try to get back into the NRL in the next two years. He won’t want to keep living in France,” one NRL club boss told the Herald.
Over the course of Folau’s court battle with Rugby Australia over his homophobic comments on social media last year, at least one Sydney based NRL club was approached by Folau’s camp.
Catalans coach Steve McNamara was contacted by the Herald on Wednesday night, but McNamara would not comment on the situation.
Folau will get his first chance to feature for the Dragons in a couple of weeks against the Sydney Roosters as they prepare for their World Club Challenge.
Israel Folau has sensationally quit Super League club Catalans Dragons. Reports coming out of the South of France suggest Folau was initially stoked with the welcome party thrown for him, but things quickly turned sour when teammates arrived and greeted him with 'La Bise'.
Catalans coach Jacques Strap was the first to go in for a smooch on the cheek, which is a customary greeting in the Perpignan region.
After passing out from all the commotion Folau was ironically carried out of the venue like a fallen Jesus Christ himself and placed in a cab to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.
"God, get me out of here?" cried Folau to the driver. "I don't go for that sort of thing".
When explained it was simply a customary French tradition with no sexual undertones, Folau was sceptical. "I just don't see why these French football players have to kiss other men," said Folau.
