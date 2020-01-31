The NRL won’t allow Israel Folau to return despite some club officials believing he will want to in the next two years once his Catalans Dragons deal is complete, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The English Super League club ignored the NRL’s wishes and ultimately went on to sign Folau to a reported one-year, $400,000 deal.

“I bet you all money Israel will try to get back into the NRL in the next two years. He won’t want to keep living in France,” one NRL club boss told the Herald.

Over the course of Folau’s court battle with Rugby Australia over his homophobic comments on social media last year, at least one Sydney based NRL club was approached by Folau’s camp.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara was contacted by the Herald on Wednesday night, but McNamara would not comment on the situation.

Folau will get his first chance to feature for the Dragons in a couple of weeks against the Sydney Roosters as they prepare for their World Club Challenge.