After being granted an immediate release from his contract at the Melbourne Storm, forward Aaron Pene is set to join another club.

Starting his career at the Melbourne Storm in 2020, the front-rower managed 32 NRL appearances for the club - across two separate stints - and the New Zealand Warriors.

Linking up with a Super League club, he has previously been linked with overseas teams London Broncos, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves and the Featherstone Rovers.

While the Storm confirmed he would be making the move to the Super League, Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont revealed on the club's YouTube channel that he will be unveiling a new recruit this week, who is set to be Aaron Pene.

“We've got a new signing that we will announce this week and who will potentially arrive on Friday. You could argue we didn't need to do that but it all comes at a cost," Beaumont said.

At the time of his departure from the Melbourne Storm, he became the fifth player to leave Craig Bellamy's side this season.

Tom Eisenhuth (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jayden Nikorima (Catalan Dragons), Justin Olam (Wests Tigers), and Tariq Sims (Catalan Dragons) were the other departures.

“While reluctant to release Aaron at this stage of the season, this was too good an opportunity for him to pass up,” Melbourne Storm's Director of Football Frank Ponissi added.

“He will always be a member of our 2020 Premiership squad, when we relocated to Queensland through the trying COVID period.

“We know Aaron will add great value to his new club and wish him all the best for the future.”