Reece Walsh's long-awaited return to the field has been overshadowed by the launch of his personal YouTube channel, ‘Reece TV'.

It's a move that has sparked a wave of backlash from fans and former players, with many questioning whether the Broncos fullback is more focused on his image than his impact.

The 21-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a PCL injury, unveiled the digital mini-series this week, promising fans “the real me” through behind-the-scenes footage and guest interviews, including one with pro golfer Cameron Smith.

But the timing really couldn't have been worse. Brisbane had just slumped to an embarrassing 22-12 loss to a depleted South Sydney, and Walsh's absence continues to loom large over the team's spluttering season.

Within hours of the launch, critics took to social media to accuse Walsh of prioritising fame over footy. Former teammate Herbie Farnworth simply reacted with a facepalm emoji.

On Triple M, James Graham questioned whether Walsh's self-promotion was at odds with the standards coach Michael Maguire is trying to instil.

“If you've set your environment in stone around what's acceptable and what's not, that's when it becomes a problem,” Graham said.

“Reece isn't in the team at the moment, but that's where things can bubble away underneath the surface.”

Walsh, for his part, remained upbeat, describing the six-part series as a personal project “a year in the making.”

“It's a chance to have some fun and show people the real me. Hopefully this gives people a better understanding of who I am, and what life is like for me off the field," Walsh said, speaking with Newscorp.

“This is just the beginning. I've got big plans for what's to come, and I'm pumped to keep building this channel and give my fans a chance to see the real me.”

Walsh's public persona has long generated discussion, whether it's donning Versace shades in a losing Grand Final dressing room or sporting pastel nail polish during Origin camp.

But with Brisbane's form dipping and the spotlight intensifying, ‘Reece TV' has inadvertently become another test of his maturity and Maguire's control over a club desperate to rediscover its edge.