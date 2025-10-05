Twenty-four months after losing the 2023 NRL Grand Final, the Brisbane Broncos have avenged the loss, claiming their first premiership since 2006.

In a match that will go down in the history books, fullback Reece Walsh delivered a one-of-a-kind masterclass on both ends of the field as the Broncos defeated the Melbourne Storm 26-22.

Behind after the opening 40 minutes, the Broncos managed to produce an eventful comeback despite being without their starting halves Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds who exited the field with injury.

In front of a crowd of 80,223, the two sides didn't take long to get going in the opening half amid a week of tension from both camps in the lead-up to the clash.

Receiving the ball from the kick-off, the Broncos hit first, minutes into the action-packed clash, with Deine Mariner crossing the line after a stellar pass from the club's main attraction, Reece Walsh.

Rugby league's most marketable player, Walsh, proved his worth later in the half, scoring one of the best solo tries seen in an NRL Grand Final.

In a moment of individual brilliance, the soon-to-be Kangaroos fullback evaded seven potential defenders on his way to score next to the posts, which included multiple State of Origin and international players.

JUST TRY AND STOP HIM 😤 Reece Walsh has Nerves of Steel. pic.twitter.com/UkMr3ycTX3 — NRL (@NRL) October 5, 2025

While the Broncos were able to score two tries of their own - and nearly had a third on the halftime siren - it was their opponents who not only dominated possession but also turned it into points.

Opening up with a Nick Meaney try that went through the hands of all of "The Big Four' in a perfectly timed set-piece, Eliesa Katoa crossed five minutes later after scoring from a Jahrome Hughes grubber.

Even when Jack Howarth left the field with a groin injury and didn't return to the field, it didn't stop Craig Bellamy's men.

Fresh off scoring, Katoa laid a brilliant cut-out pass down the right edge to Will Warbrick, while Jahrome Hughes also added his name to the scoresheet with a solid solo effort, despite still nursing an injury.

Down by ten at the break, it didn't take long for the Broncos to find themselves on board once again.

One set after Walsh produced a try-saving tackle on Tui Kamikamica, Gehamat Shibasaki added a try to his name, capping off a remarkable 2025 campaign which saw him go from a train-and-trial list to a State of Origin representative for Queensland.

Even when captain Adam Reynolds departed the field with an injury, the Broncos didn't let go of the vice they had over the Storm with back-to-back tries coming through Mariner and Shibaskai within three minutes of each other.

Four points ahead, the Storm had two chances to come back into the match through Ryan Papenhuyzen and Will Warbick, but Walsh claimed two of the best defensive tackles en route to making his claim for the 2025 Dally M Medal.