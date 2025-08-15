Amid reports that the St George Illawarra Dragons are trying to offload at least four contracted players, winger Mikaele Ravalawa is set to join a new team for the 2026 season.

Since Shane Flanagan took over as head coach, the Dragons have made several changes to their roster as they once again try to reach the NRL Finals, having spent the past few seasons near the bottom of the ladder.

With Jack de Belin and Sione Finau departing at the end of the season to the Eels and Raiders, the club are hoping to free up more spots on their Top 30 roster as they look to make several high-profile and big-money signings in the coming months.

Ravalawa is currently at the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a loan deal until the end of the 2025 season, and he was scheduled to return to the Dragons next year, as he is contracted until the end of 2026.

However, Ravalawa is now expected to make the move overseas instead, which will see him link up with Castleford Tigers in the Super League competition, per News Corp.

Linked with a move to the Super League for some time, the five-time Fijian international has appeared in 101 first-grade matches since debuting with the Dragons in 2019.

This came after being brought up playing in the 15-man code and captaining Fiji's Under-18s Rugby Sevens team.

A weapon running the ball in attack during his prime years, he has continually found himself on the outer of the Red V, and a move overseas could potentially see him rekindle his form that made him a powerhouse on the edge of the field.