The St. George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly trying to offload four players and remove them from their books as they continue to replenish and rebuild their roster under Shane Flanagan.

Since Flanagan took over as head coach, the Dragons have made several changes to their roster as they once again try to reach the NRL Finals, having spent the past few seasons near the bottom of the ladder.

With Jack de Belin and Sione Finau departing at the end of the season to the Eels and Raiders, the club are hoping to free up four more spots on their Top 30 roster as they look to recruit more star players to the Red V.

Speaking on Triple M's The Journos, 9News reporters Danny Weidler and Michael Chammas revealed that the Dragons are trying to offload four players: Blake Lawrie, Lachlan Ilias, Mikaele Ravalawa and Tyrell Sloan.

Failing to make an impact after arriving from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Ilias has spent the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup alongside Jonah Glover in the halves.

The club's CEO, Tim Watsford, recently confirmed that they are looking in the market for a marquee halfback, further putting the Greek international's future in doubt.

"We're in the market and we'll be in the market for a marquee halfback — fact," Watsford said in July.

"I think there's a real misconception out there that Kyle, in particular, has been put into a role to be that elite halfback. He is performing a role and doing it really, really well."

While Ilias has just arrived at the club, Lawrie and Ravalawa - currently at the Rabbitohs on a loan deal - have been linked with an exit from the club for some time, with younger players coming through the club's pathways system and making more of an impact.

Meanwhile, Sloan has been linked to Super League outfit, the Catalans Dragons and the Penrith Panthers.

However, the Panthers CEO Matt Cameron has since gone on to confirm that the club have no interest in pursuing his services.

"I'm still contracted here next year and that's where my head's at at the moment," Sloan said last week.

"I know what I'm worth, and I'm still learning. Each and every year is a different challenge, and this year has been the same. It's a new position and I feel like I've really taken it with both hands."

"It's a new kettle of fish for me. I play wing, and I haven't played wing full-time. It's been a different experience, but I'm loving it. It's been good."