Round 18 delivered one of the most explosive Team of the week line-ups so far, highlighted by a record-breaking yardage effort and multiple big individual hauls.

At fullback, Kaeo Weekes was simply phenomenal for the Raiders, piling up a staggering 354 metres from 20 hit-ups — including 193 post-contact — while scoring a hat-trick and adding 3 line breaks, 4 line break assists, and a try assist in a complete masterclass. On the wings, Reuben Garrick continued his consistent form with 2 tries, 146 metres, and 2 line breaks, while Tyrell Sloan produced a classy double of his own, running for 168 metres and laying on a try for the Dragons.

In the centres, Tallis Duncan put in another superb all-round performance, crossing for 2 tries, running for 192 metres, and breaking 5 tackles for South Sydney. Mark Nawaqanitawase was almost unstoppable for the Roosters, scoring twice, chalking up 12 tackle busts, and making 115 metres in a powerful display out wide.

In the halves, Ezra Mam orchestrated the Broncos' attack with 3 try assists, 3 line break assists, and a forced dropout in a clinical 21-tackle performance. Latu Fainu continued to impress for the Tigers, scoring a try, making 122 metres, and producing a try save alongside a line break and a try assist — underlining his huge potential.

Up front, Naufahu Whyte led the Roosters pack superbly, with 221 metres (101 post-contact) and 43 tackles in a tireless performance. Terrell May was again outstanding for the Tigers, delivering 159 metres, 4 offloads, and 38 tackles. Bronson Garlick was influential at hooker for the Storm, adding 2 line break assists, a try assist, and 38 tackles in a sharp all-round outing.

On the edges, Samuela Fainu played a key hand for the Tigers with a try, 2 line breaks, a forced dropout, and 2 try-saving tackles — a performance full of effort and impact. Shawn Blore provided strong support with 137 metres, 2 line break assists, and a try assist for Melbourne. Morgan Smithies rounded out the starting pack with 98 metres, 40 tackles, and a try in a typically reliable game for Canberra.

From the bench, Xavier Willison made a big impact for the Broncos, racking up 193 metres and 41 tackles in a high-output stint. Sione Fainu added another try and 96 metres for the Tigers, while Billy Walters showcased his attacking spark with a try, 2 line breaks, and 64 metres. Toafofoa Sipley was a powerhouse for Manly, making 154 metres off the bench.

Round 18 showcased elite yardage, strike power, and work rate — none more so than Kaeo Weekes' phenomenal 350+ metre effort and Nawaqanitawase's relentless edge running. It was a round where attacking football took centre stage.

Team of the week selections

FB: Kaeo Weekes (Raiders) - 3 Tries, 20 Hit ups, 354 Metres Gained, 193 Post Contact Metres, 9 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 4 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 2 Tackles

WI: Reuben Garrick (Sea Eagles) - 2 Tries, 22 Hit ups, 146 Metres Gained, 40 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 8 Tackles

CE: Tallis Duncan (Rabbitohs) - 2 Tries, 19 Hit ups, 192 Metres Gained, 73 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 9 Tackles

CE: Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters) - 2 Tries, 14 Hit ups, 115 Metres Gained, 65 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 12 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 13 Tackles

WI: Tyrell Sloan (Dragons) - 2 Tries, 13 Hit ups, 168 Metres Gained, 23 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 2 Tackles

FE: Ezra Mam (Broncos) - 9 Hit ups, 74 Metres Gained, 21 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 1 Tackle Break, 3 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 1 Forced Drop Out, 21 Tackles

HB: Latu Fainu (Wests Tigers) - 1 Try, 8 Hit ups, 122 Metres Gained, 21 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 17 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

PR: Naufahu Whyte (Roosters) - 22 Hit ups, 221 Metres Gained, 101 Post Contact Metres, 4 Tackle Breaks, 43 Tackles

HK: Bronson Garlick (Storm) - 10 Hit ups, 96 Metres Gained, 25 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 38 Tackles

PR: Terrell May (Wests Tigers) - 22 Hit ups, 159 Metres Gained, 76 Post Contact Metres, 4 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 38 Tackles

SR: Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers) - 1 Try, 7 Hit ups, 72 Metres Gained, 31 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Forced Drop Out, 34 Tackles, 2 Try Saves

SR: Shawn Blore (Storm) - 16 Hit ups, 137 Metres Gained, 52 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 1 Tackle Break, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 37 Tackles

LK: Morgan Smithies (Raiders) - 1 Try, 13 Hit ups, 98 Metres Gained, 33 Post Contact Metres, 40 Tackles

INT: Sione Fainu (Wests Tigers) - 1 Try, 9 Hit ups, 96 Metres Gained, 41 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 17 Tackles

INT: Xavier Willison (Broncos) - 20 Hit ups, 193 Metres Gained, 73 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 41 Tackles

INT: Billy Walters (Broncos) - 1 Try, 6 Hit ups, 64 Metres Gained, 28 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 13 Tackles

INT: Toafofoa Sipley (Sea Eagles) - 15 Hit ups, 154 Metres Gained, 50 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 11 Tackles

Defensive player of the week: Tristan Hope (Wests Tigers) - 40 Tackles, 0 Missed Tackles, 0 Ineffective Tackles at 100.0% Tackle Efficiency

Young gun: Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers) - 1 Try, 7 Hit ups, 72 Metres Gained, 31 Post Contact Metres, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Forced Drop Out, 34 Tackles, 2 Try Saves

Multiple team of the week selections

8 - Terrell May

7 - Payne Haas

6 - Herbie Farnworth

5 - Keaon Koloamatangi, Hudson Young, Erin Clark, Haumole Olakau'atu, Jackson Ford, Ethan Bullemor

4 - James Tedesco, Dylan Lucas, Fletcher Sharpe, Lindsay Smith, Xavier Willison, Jahrome Hughes, Connor Watson

3 - Addin Fonua-Blake, Patrick Carrigan, Lehi Hopoate, Reuben Garrick, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Valentine Holmes, Isaah Yeo, Jaxon Purdue, Tallis Duncan, Jack de Belin, KL Iro, Harry Hayes, Connelly Lemuelu, Blake Steep, Liam Henry, Toafofoa Sipley

Round 18 season highs

Metres Gained: 354 - Kaeo Weekes (Raiders)

Post Contact Metres: 193 - Kaeo Weekes (Raiders)

Try Saves: 2 - Samuela Fainu (Wests Tigers)

Sin Bin: 1 - David Klemmer (Dragons)

Player of the week: Kaeo Weekes (Raiders) - 3 Tries, 20 Hit ups, 354 Metres Gained, 193 Post Contact Metres, 9 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 4 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 2 Tackle