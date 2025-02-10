The New Zealand Warriors' surprise call to release talented emerging forward Zyon Maiu'u to the Canterbury Bulldogs may be put down to their roster balance.

One of the best young forwards coming out of New Zealand, Maiu'u had two years to run on his deal at the Auckland-based club and would have pushed for more games in the top grade throughout 2025.

But that will now happen at the Bulldogs following his surprise release.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting however that the release came about with the Warriors looking to increase their depth in the outside backs.

While the Auckland-based outfit have plenty of strength in their best 17 across their back five, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck all a guarantee to start, and the likes of Rocco Berry, Edward Kosi, Ali Leiataua and Adam Pompey fighting for the other two spots, but depth is a concern.

Of particular issue for the Warriors, per the report, is the fact the two most likely players to feature in Berry and Pompey are reportedly battling injuries.

While the Warriors' recruitment staff are unlikely to jump straight away for reinforcements, it's understood they want to keep their options open and could sign either a winger or a centre before the start of the season with the remaining spot in their Top 30.

It's not the same concern in the forwards for the Warriors, with James Fisher-Harris arriving to replace Addin Fonua-Blake, and the likes of Mitchell Barnett, new signing Erin Clark, and the likes of Kurt Capewell, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Dylan Walker, Demitric Vaimauga and Jacob Laban all fighting for game time.

It means the Warriors could afford to release Maiu'u to keep their options open heading into 2025, with the club also looking to improve their overall attacking threat after a disappointing 2024 with the ball in hand.

2025 will present a chance for that to improve across the park though with Shaun Johnson's retirement. Andrew Webster is already aiming up at a Round 1 surprise, with Luke Metcalf starting at halfback during the club's opening pre-season challenge game - a tie against the Cronulla Sharks - on Friday evening.

He was expected to play five-eighth, with either Te Maire Martin or Chanel Harris-Tavita playing halfback, but it now appears roles will be reversed, with Metcalf another who struggled on the injury front throughout 2024.