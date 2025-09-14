Brisbane Broncos representative star Payne Haas is on the record suggesting he doesn't want to leave Red Hill.\r\n\r\nBrisbane is home for Haas. That much is fairly clear.\r\n\r\nBut money talks, salary cap pressures bite, and with the new Saudi Arabian-backed Rugby 360 competition also reportedly talking to his management, what looked like a possible sure thing - Haas staying in Brisbane - looks less and less like it by the week.\r\n\r\nOff-contract at the end of 2026, the Brisbane Broncos still have exclusive negotiating rights for the star until November 1 this year, but then, it'll be open slather.\r\n\r\nThe Broncos are unable to make any traction on a deal while they are still alive in the competition, and then will have just a matter of weeks to sort things out with Haas.\r\n\r\nHe is, without doubt, the best prop in the game.\r\n\r\nIf he gets to November 1, then anyone with the cash and in need of a forward pack leader is going to want to put an offer on the table for the star.\r\n\r\nThat'll include the Perth Bears who have a blank cheque book, but there are other clubs who could easily turn Haas into the game's highest-paid player.\r\n\r\nIt's something the Broncos won't be able to do given the other big-money deals they have for players, led by he seven-figure contract for Reece Walsh.\r\n\r\nHaas is already on that seven-figure mark, but increasing from the low to mid one million dollar value is unlikely to be in Brisbane's plans.\r\n\r\nSo, if Haas does decide it's time for a shake-up, where will he land?\r\n\r\nWe look at all 16 other clubs, as well as the Perth Bears, and rate the chance.\r\nAlmost certain to make an offerPerth Bears\r\nThis goes without saying.\r\n\r\nThe Bears have earmarked Cameron Munster and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui as their potential first two marquee recruits, and if they are going to get the duo, they likely wouldn't have the money to tempt Haas across the country.\r\n\r\nBut if they miss either, particularly Fa'asuamaleai given he is the current Gold Coast Titans' captain, then they will almost certainly enter the market for Haas if he is still available come November 1.\r\n\r\nYou'd almost be scratching your head and trying to work out why if they don't.\r\n\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\r\nCould a relocation to Townsville interest Payne Haas?\r\n\r\nIt would certainly interest the Cowboys, although one would expect they'd need to pay significant overs to attract his signature.\r\n\r\nAt this stage, 2027 only sees the Cowboys with Jason Taumalolo and Reuben Cotter contracted in the middle third. They have plenty of spots available come November 1, and money on top of that.\r\n\r\nScott Drinkwater and Tom Dearden soak up some of the salary cap, but not to the extent of other clubs.\r\n\r\nHaas will be a player, if he is still available on November 1, that the Cowboys will be giving plenty of consideration too.\r\nLikely to make an offerMelbourne Storm\r\nThe Storm have previously been interested in Haas.\r\n\r\nThe big issue is salary cap, and it would certainly raise eyebrows if they were to get involved, but there is also a feasible way that a move like this happens.\r\n\r\nAll the talk is that Melbourne are looking to offload Nelson Asofa-Solomona prior to the end of his current contract in 2027, while Cameron Munster could also be released to the Perth Bears in a bid to let Jonah Pezet loose in first grade before he finds a new home.\r\n\r\nIf that all happens, suddenly, the Victorian-based club, who have indicated they are one prop short of premiership glory, could make a play for Haas.\r\n\r\nHaas, who has expressed his desire to win a title, could accept a lower wage in Melbourne too.\r\n\r\nWin-win for everyone?\r\n\r\nParramatta Eels\r\nJason Ryles is embarking on a rapid rebuild of the Eels, but it feels like they need a big name in the middle before they are going to be competitive.\r\n\r\nJunior Paulo has been excellent for the club, but will need to take a pay cut if he wants to stay beyond the end of his current deal in 2026.\r\n\r\nThe only current million-dollar player for Parramatta is Mitchell Moses, but even then, they look a team not all that far away from turning a corner.\r\n\r\nCould Haas be the player that does it for them?\r\nLikely to make an offer, but Haas unlikely to considerGold Coast Titans\r\nWe are lumping the Gold Coast into the likely to make an offer bracket for a couple of reasons.\r\n\r\nJosh Hannay is about to embark on a major rebuild of the Robina-based club, and that alone would be enough to kick start conversations in the back office.\r\n\r\nBut it's fairly clear the Titans are going to be okay with David Fifita leaving for the South Sydney Rabbitohs if that comes to be.\r\n\r\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui, targetted by the Perth Bears, is also a chance of leaving.\r\n\r\nIf they both do, that frees up $2 million in salary cap. The two areas the Titans need to spend that on is the middle, and the halves.\r\n\r\nHaas is the best middle in the game, and the Titans would do nothing wrong by having a chat, although you'd assume Haas won't consider it given the amount of times he has expressed his desire to win a premiership.\r\n\r\nThe Titans don't look close on that front.\r\n\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\r\nThe Dragons are slowly turning a corner, but need a leading middle forward to pave the way for their young brigade, led by the likes of the Couchman brothers and Loko Pasifiki Tonga.\r\n\r\nThey have money the Dragons, that there is no doubt.\r\n\r\nBut they might still be a little bit off actually competing for a premiership, so in a similar state to the Titans, Haas is unlikely to consider a move to the joint-venture unless things dramatically shift early in 2026.\r\n\r\nIf that happens, it's likely to be because of the young forwards anyway, so Haas is probably unlikely.\r\n\r\nThat said, the Dragons have already been linked to making a play for Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, so this isn't that much of a stretch.\r\nWould consider making an offerCanterbury Bulldogs\r\nWhat we don't really know about the Bulldogs is the position of their salary cap.\r\n\r\nThey certainly have some big-money names at the club, and have suggested they are also about to lock up Stephen Crichton on a long-term deal, which will take up significant cash.\r\n\r\nThere is the issue hanging around the club though regarding the make up and balance of their rostero, with all of Matt Burton, Lachlan Galvin and Mitchell Woods to be contracted.\r\n\r\nThere was some talk recently that Matt Burton could be released if the Perth Bears come calling, which could see the Bulldogs look to complete the final piece of their own puzzle and make an offer for Haas.\r\n\r\nIt'll be talked about Belmore, almost certainly.\r\n\r\nManly Sea Eagles\r\nWe have all heard the talk about Manly being in salary cap strife, but with Daly Cherry-Evans leaving the club at the end of this year, and the Trbojevic brothers - Jake and Tom that is - set to take a pay cut if staying at the club at all for 2027 and beyond, there is suddenly money available.\r\n\r\nThe Sea Ealges have been rumoured to be interested in Haas before, but now could look at making a full scale tilt at the prop if things work out as expected on the salary cap front in the coming weeks.\r\n\r\nThe bottom line is, while Manly have Taniela Paseka to lead the engine room, there isn't a great deal else, and a player like Haas could shake the very foundations of the Sea Eagles.\r\n\r\nWatch this space.\r\n\r\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\r\nPayne Haas and Wayne Bennett.\r\n\r\nIt's a scary combination before you even think about it beyond the two names.\r\n\r\nThe Rabbitohs would need to secure Haas on a significantly unders contract if they were to sign him though, given they already have two-million dollar players contracted into 2027 in Cameron Murray at lock and Latrell Mitchell at either fullback or centre.\r\n\r\nAdd that to substantial deals for Jack Wighton, Tevita Tatola, Brandon Smith, Campbell Graham, Jai Arrow and Lewis Dodd if they can't get rid of him, as well as the need to upgrade Jye Gray.\r\n\r\nThey'll consider it, but it looks unlikely to actually proceed.\r\n\r\nThe Dolphins\r\nThe Dolphins are unlikely to make an offer for Haas, but that could change rapidly if Thomas Flegler doesn't return from the shoulder injury that has threatened his career.\r\n\r\nIf he gets back to fitness though, the club have Flegler, Daniel Saifiti and Max Plath in the middle third, with young talent on the way through and Tom Gilbert stuck out in the second-row.\r\n\r\nThings could change rapidly here, and the Dolphins would love to steal another key talent from the Broncos.\r\nUnlikely to make an offerCanberra Raiders\r\nThe Raiders have had an excellent campaign in 2025, and are building nicely for the future as well.\r\n\r\nDespite letting Trey Mooney head to the Newcastle Knights, with Josh Papalii re-signed but likely to retire at the end of 2026, Ricky Stuart's side still have a strong group of middles already set to head into 2027.\r\n\r\nAs it stands, Corey Horsburgh, Matty Nicholson and Joseph Tapine are all locked up for the years to come.\r\n\r\nThe value of Tapine's deal alone - believed to be just short of the million dollar mark - likely makes it unfeasible for the Raiders to make a play.\r\n\r\nNewcastle Knights\r\nThe Newcastle Knights need Payne Haas like a majority of the population need a coffee in the morning.\r\n\r\nThe Hunter-based club need a forward leader.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately for them, they have made Dylan Brown the most expensive player in the game from the start of 2026, and also have Kalyn Ponga soaking up seven figures of their salary cap.\r\n\r\nThat ultimately means the cash they'd need for Haas - likely overs - is not going to be available.\r\n\r\nSydney Roosters\r\nThe Roosters have money available for 2027 - of that there is no doubt.\r\n\r\nBut they will likely turn their attention towards players already at the club who have done an excellent job in 2025 standing up for a side who, realistically, had no right to make the top eight but did so anyway.\r\n\r\nAdd that to some of the guys who will come through their system - led by the Va'a brothers - in the coming years, and it's a fairly reasonable assumption that the tri-colours won't seriously look at Haas.\r\n\r\nWests Tigers\r\nThe Tigers would certainly weigh up making an offer for Haas, but it's also unlikely they'd have the money to take it seriously, given they'd have to pay overs to attract him to the club.\r\n\r\nTerrell May is now the forward pack leader, while they have shelled out significant coin on Jarome Luai.\r\n\r\nThe five-eighth still has those player options as part of his deal, so things could change, but there are upgrades going to be needed for junior talent over the next 12 months at Concord, so Haas seems an unlikely prospect.\r\nAlmost certain to not make an offerCronulla Sharks\r\nThe Sharks salary cap is stretched, whether fans of the club want to admit it or not.\r\n\r\nAddin Fonua-Blake and Nicho Hynes are both on a rumoured seven figures, Jayden Brailey has just signed a long-term upgrades, and many of their other players are not bargain basement buys.\r\n\r\nHaas would consider Cronulla purely from a success point of view, but the Sharks simply don't have anywhere near the capital to get the job done.\r\n\r\nNew Zealand Warriors\r\nThe shortest entry of any club.\r\n\r\nThe Warriors have Mitch Barnett and James Fisher-Harris contracted into 2027, soaking up about $1.7 million of their salary cap.\r\n\r\nCase closed.\r\n\r\nPenrith Panthers\r\nThe Panthers' priority in the next little bit is going to be to get a new deal over the line for representative star in the making Lindsay Smith.\r\n\r\nLike Haas, he is currently due to be off-contract at the end of 2026.\r\n\r\nWith any deal for Smith to cost the Panthers a pretty penny, and adding that to contracts for Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o, Liam Martin, Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary that run into 2027, the men from the foot of the mountains will need to look for cheaper options if they want re-enforcements in the middle.