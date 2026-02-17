All 12 teams are in for the final week of the pre-season challenge, and in most cases, it's a case of a Round 1 tune up with plenty of stars having their first hit out for the year.

Here are all the big talking points as quickly as you can digest them, with the return of Zero Tackle's rapid fire Tuesday for 2026.

» All 12 team lists for Week 3

New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins

No Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow means it's tough to assess what the plans are for Trai Fuller, but reports this week suggest he could take the fullback jumper in Round 1. He, as well as Selwyn Cobbo and Jake Averillo who has been named at centre, will be intriguing watches for the Dolphins this weekend.

Tom Gilbert at prop is an intriguing one - most would have assumed he was going to be in the second-row come Round 1.

So too is Brad Schneider at dummy half. Jeremy Marshall-King will miss the first six weeks of the year, so there is a spot there. Max Plath could yet return in time for Round 1, but just maybe, it's Schneider who has the inside running.

Wests Tigers vs Penrith Panthers

Heamasi Makasini gets another run on the wing in a bid to push for a Round 1 spot. Starford To'a being named in the centres suggests Benji Marshall has just about made up his mind, with Jeral Skelton potentially the back to miss out.

Jarome Luai and Adam Doueihi are firming to be the Tigers' halves combination this year.

Bunty Afoa, on a development contract, is starting this one. Will be an intriguing watch with a potential eye to a bench spot in Round 1.

The Tigers get their first look at Kai Pearce-Paul. Samuela Finau on the other side of the park means the second-row is at full strength. Alex Twal at lock.

Casey McLean the only likely starter not featuring in the Penrith back seven this weekend. Thomas Jenkins (wing) and Paul Alamoti (centre) in a likely shootout for a single spot which will wind up being on the wing.

Liam Martin and Scott Sorensen the only forwards missing from what would be Penrith's expected run on side. Kalani Going, an experienced forward who joins from the Warriors without a whole lot of first-grade time, has obviously had an impressive pre-season and gets a chance here against a strong Tigers outfit.

While Penrith's bench looks like it will pick itself, Going and Luron Patea could be the two who push for minutes with a performance here.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders

The injury story that surfaced around Sione Katoa last week has proven incorrect, and he will begin his battle for a contract - and the right to partner Ronaldo Mulitalo once he returns from his ACL injury later in the season - this weekend.

The Sharks are otherewise fairly close to full strength, although Teig Wilton is not playing - Zero Tackle understands he will be back for Round 1. Jesse Colquhoun plays at lock with Cameron McInnes out.

The battle for bench spots will be the big watch at Cronulla, with Siosifa Talakai, Toby Rudolf, Oregon Kaufusi, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Hohepa Puru, Tuku Hau Tapuha are all playing.

Hard to get a read on the Raiders who, in typical Ricky Stuart fashion, won't roll out most of their side until Round 1.

Daine Laurie gets an opportunity to push for a bench role from fullback, while Sebastian Kris surprisingly plays for the second week in a row.

Jayden Brailey gets his opportunity to start at dummy half.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

The Roosters are rolling out plenty of big guns. No Daniel Tupou and Robert Toia who will both slot in for Round 1.

Daly Cherry-Evans plays at six, and Sam Walker at 7. That could be how they line up in Round 1.

Blake Steep starting is a tick of approval to his potential for a big role this year as he continues to build into his career.

The Titans look as if they are preparing to have Sialetili Faeamani debut in Round 1, while Max Feagai is in the lead for the vacant centre spot.

AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell will line up as the 2026 halves combination.

Josh Patston may have won the race for the vacant second-row spot, but will have to have a strong game.

It appears as if Josh Hannay will use Chris Randall at lock.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

The Rabbitohs are close to full strength, with the exception of Jamie Humphreys at halfback who is coming off the bench. Ashton Ward starts at seven.

Campbell Graham, as expected, will line up on the wing.

Tevita Tatola starts at prop and has a chance to win back his prop spot.

Brandon Smith has the first crack at dummy half, with Peter Mamouzelos and Bronson Garlick fighting for minutes from the bench.

