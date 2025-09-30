Young Canberra Raiders fullback Chevy Stewart has reportedly been arrested and charged by police over an alleged incident at a Cronulla venue last Friday.

The fullback, who has been linked with a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons in recent weeks, is alleged to have poured alcohol into a gaming machine at Cronulla nightclub Northies last Friday.

He has been permitted to explore his options elsewhere in the NRL, given his path to first grade is blocked by Kaeo Weekes, and the fact that he could leave the Raiders is not linked to the incident.

While his on-field future is uncertain, News Corp is reporting the alleged incident, which he was charged over, caused significant damage, and a police statement confirmed he will face court on November 6.

"About 10pm on Friday, police were called to a business on Elouera Rd, Cronulla, following reports a man had damaged property," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended and were told a man had allegedly poured alcohol into one of the gaming machines, causing significant damage.

"The 20-year-old man was arrested and issued a Court Attendance Notice for malicious damage. He is set to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Monday, 6 November 2025.

"The man was also issued a move-on direction from the premises, which was complied with."

The NRL have also confirmed they are aware of the incident, with the Integrity Unit now investigating.

Stewart, who has played four games for the Raiders, has been a noted talent in the Raiders' pathway for some time, having played for New South Wales in junior Origin.

His form at NSW Cup level throughout 2025 had other clubs knocking on the door, and it was after Kaeo Weekes was re-signed for the second time in 12 months that he asked for a release from the Raiders, which the club are prepared to give him prior to the end of his current deal if he can locate a new club.