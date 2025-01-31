The Canberra Raiders are one of four NRL teams heading to Las Vegas for the season opener in March, and they're hoping to have NFL icon Tom Brady play a special role before their game against the Warriors.

Brady is already set to be a guest commentator for the US broadcast on Fox One, but the Raiders want him to blow the horn and lead the famous Viking Clap before kick-off at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders CEO Don Furner spoke on SEN about how special it would be to have a sporting legend involved in the club's first game in Las Vegas.

"We are in communication with the Las Vegas Raiders about two of their players ... we would like it to be an American NFL player, that's our aim," Furner said.

"We've had a lot of suggestions through as to who that should be, and if we get one of the Raiders players, that would be great. That's what we're trying to do now.

"Fox One are doing our game and Tom Brady or Gronkowski will be a guest commentator, is my understanding. If one of those two are commentators on that day… it would be great to have one of those two.

"So, I guess that's the top of the mountain, and then a Raiders player, a Las Vegas Raiders player would be unbelievable too."

Having Brady lead the team in such an iconic setting would be a huge moment for the Raiders and a historic moment for the club.

The Raiders will take on the Warriors as the 'home' team in the second game of the Las Vegas showcase, following the Cronulla Sharks' clash with the Penrith Panthers on March 2 (AEDT).