The Canberra Raiders will reportedly consider releasing outside back Chevy Stewart.\r\n\r\nThe young fullback who can also play on the wing has spent much of his career to date in reserve grade.\r\n\r\nDespite impressing, he has been unable to crack the first-grade set up in Canberra to date, with Jed Stuart lining up on the wing in recent weeks following Savelio Tamale's injury.\r\n\r\nStewart, on the other hand, is stuck behind Kaeo Weekes in the queue for Ricky Stuart's side.\r\n\r\nWeekes, who has recently extended his contract with the Raiders for the second time in less than 12 months, is now contracted until at least the end of 2029 and has fast become one of the most in-form fullbacks in the NRL.\r\n\r\nThe former Manly player's ownership of the number one jersey in Canberra has all but blocked Stewart's run to first-grade for the foreseeable future, and there is no surprise he and his management have looked elsewhere for NRL options.\r\n\r\nThe young gun is reportedly in the sights of the St George Illawarra Dragons, but he would need permission from the Raiders to either negotiate his future before November 1, or leave the club early, given he is contracted for 2026.\r\n\r\nBut News Corp are now reporting the Raiders are considering doing just that.\r\n\r\nWith no path to first-grade and other talents in Canberra, the green machine may well let him work as they focus their salary cap in other areas of the outside.\r\n\r\nStewart would be an ideal fit at the Dragons, where he would likely start on the wing. St George Illawarra have had major problems in both attack and defence on the wing this year, and the youngster could form a new wing partnership with Cody Ramsey next year if he returns to first-grade.\r\n\r\nThe duo would then learn from Clint Gutherson, before potentially fighting for the number one jumper in 2027.\r\n\r\nThe Dragons have used a host of wing options this year, including the out of favour Tyrell Sloan, injury-prone Christian Tuipulotu, Sione Finau who himself has reportedly been in now ended talks with the Raiders, and rugby convert Nathan Lawson, but have struggled to stop points or score enough of their own on the edges.\r\n\r\nStewart, now 20 years of age, is a former junior Blue and while he has lined up at fullback in every reserve grade game he has played this year, could easily slot onto the wing.