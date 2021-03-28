Canberra suffered several injuries in their heartbreaking three-point loss to the Warriors.

The Raiders were dealt an injury blow before the game with Hudson Young ruled out after sustaining a minor knee injury in round 2.

The Raiders will await assessment on a number of players to see who will be available for selection in round four. Brought to you by @BlumersLawyers#UpTheMilk — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) March 28, 2021

Tapine will be assessed during the week to determine if he is available for selection against the Titans in round 4.

If he is able to return, he will likely replace a number of Raiders who sustained injuries last night.

Joe Tapine sustained ligament damage to his ankle and will have scans on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

He will be joined by Curtis Scott, who will have scans on a blow to his ribs which he sustained in the early stages last night.

Ryan James and Sebastian Kris were also ruled out due to head collisions and will follow NRL concussion protocols before a decision is made on whether they are fit to play in round 4.

The Raiders sit sixth on the table and will be keen to return to their winnings ways against the Titans on Saturday night.