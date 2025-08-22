The Canberra Raiders' on-field success this year has been abundant; however, it seems they're looking to continue their reign of dominance into the off-season.

Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart will be leading his side on a fact-finding tour through the UK, where they're hoping to make some high-profile link-ups.

The Daily Telegraph reports the club will be looking to connect with Formula 1 sensation Oscar Piastri through their relationship with former race car driver Mark Webber, who is a huge Raiders supporter.

The seven-member touring party will also reportedly link up with British and Irish Lions rugby union coach Andy Farrell and members of the English cricket team, before then eventually meeting up with the Kangaroos rugby league squad.

Preparations are also in place for the ladder leaders to potentially visit world-renowned football clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

The UK tour is set to be a historic one, and will strengthen one of the NRL's most well-run clubs with some of the biggest and most successful franchises in the world, which can only be a major boost as the league continues to grow.