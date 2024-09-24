The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the re-signing of utility Kaeo Weekes.

Weekes originally signed a two-year deal with the Raiders when he moved from the Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2024 NRL season, but has now added a further two years to his time in the nation's capital.

It means he will be locked in at Canberra until at least the end of 2027 in what is a major boost for the club's long-term plans in the spine.

Weekes moved to Canberra looking for opportunity after being stuck behind the likes of Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans at the Sea Eagles.

It took him time to jump to the front of the queue in Ricky Stuart's set up as well, originally starting out in reserve grade, but he came into the side at halfback in Round 8 and played through the rest of the season, also spending time at fullback and five-eighth.

It's fullback he may have his eye on moving forward, with Jordan Rapana heading for England. Canberra have options, like Chevy Stewart or even winger Xavier Savage, but it would appear Weekes has the inside running on the jumper, and will likely play there in the immediate term.

“Kaeo has had a terrific first season with the club and proven that he's not only an NRL Player, but a player who will continue to improve in the years ahead,” Raiders' recruitment manager Joel Carbone said.

“Kaeo has wonderful skill and genuine pace, with the ability to play multiple positions in the backline.

“He's also a fantastic young man with a great work ethic and attitude and we look forward to seeing the best of him in the years ahead.”

Weeked said he was excited to re-sign.

“I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to come down to Canberra. It was a big step to move down here away from my partner and family to chase my dream, but I'm so grateful I came,” Weekes said.

“It's been a really enjoyable first year for me, I love this club and what they're building for the future and I'm looking forward to building on what I've started over the next few years.”

Weekes won the club's coaches award for 2024.