The Canberra Raiders have confirmed they are handing the halfback keys to 22-year-old Ethan Sanders in Round One.

Sanders will start at halfback against the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, stepping into the vacant number 7 jersey left behind by Jamal Fogarty.

It's a clear vote of confidence in a young playmaker determined to make the role his own, especially with the current absence of Coby Black due to his neck injury.

The 22-year-old debuted with the Parramatta Eels in 2024 and featured twice for Canberra last season, while also notching 19 NSW Cup appearances.

Assistant coach Brock Shepperd confirmed the call.

"We've got Ethan Sanders, he's going to assume that No.7 role to start the year," Shepperd told the Canberra Times.

Despite the decision, Sanders will still not appear in the Raiders team for their final pre-season trial against the Sharks this weekend.

Elsewhere, there was positive news on the injury front.

New Zealand international Matt Timoko is expected to be available for round one despite recently being in a moon boot.

"Yeah, I believe he's out of the boot now," Shepperd said.

"So we're expecting him to be available round one."

Outside back Xavier Savage is also tracking well in his return from last year's shoulder injury, while recruit Daine Laurie adds versatility to the squad, particularly with the expanded bench giving utilities greater tactical value.

"So the value of Daine when we signed him - he's probably more valuable now that the bench has gone from four to six," Shepperd added.

"For Daine, it's one, he needs an opportunity, and two, he needs to be prepared to play in all those different positions."

Currently signed until the end of next season, Sanders now has a genuine opportunity to cement himself as the long-term organiser in Canberra's spine, not just filling a gap, but shaping his own future in the nation's capital.