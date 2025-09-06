The Canberra Raiders have been blessed with a plethora of NRL greats in recent years, and with so many cult heroes emerging in the Ricky Stuart era, one star has been severely underrated.

That star is Jordan Rapana, a legend in the nation's capital and a fan favourite among Raiders buffs.

Most recently playing for Hull F.C., Rapana has officially brought an end to his stellar rugby league career, closing the chapter on a storied tenure.

Rapana admitted that the decision to hang up the boots was not an easy one, but he is ultimately comfortable with moving into the next phase of his life.

"It's a really tough decision, but one that I know is the right decision," he said in a statement.

He admitted his body is beginning to reach its limit, a sign that the 36-year-old was due for retirement.

"I've played my whole career being really competitive, and that has taken its toll on my body," Rapana said.

"My body just can't compete like it used to be able to."

He admitted that the idea of handing his jersey to an up-and-comer makes the decision to ride off into the sunset a little easier.

"As sad as it is, I know that it's opening up another opportunity for somebody else to come in and take my place.

Rapana featured in 240 matches across the NRL and Super League, playing 214 games for the Raiders.