Canberra Raiders forward Noah Martin has been sent for scans on both ankles after a hip-drop tackle from Apisai Koroisau.\n\nThe forward was the recipient of a tackle from Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau in the 25th minute of Thursday night's loss to open Round 8.\n\nWhile Koroisau was sin-binned and has since been slapped with a Grade 2 charge that will cost him three matches with an early guilty plea or four if he fights and loses, Martin managed to play on in pain, but was eventually taken out of the game at the 43-minute mark.\n\nHe did not return.\n\nIt has now emerged, per a News Corp report, that he needs scans on both ankles, not just one, and could be looking at a stint on the sidelines.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396359"]\n\nIt's unclear what the Raiders suspect is the extent of his injury at this stage, but an update could be expected at some point over the weekend from the Green Machine.\n\nMartin has been one of the bright spots for a struggling Raiders outfit so far this year, with the second-rower winning a surprise starting spot in the opening round and holding it in all but one game since, where he came off the bench last weekend.\n\nThe youngster, who has been keeping Zac Hosking out of the starting side, has been playing big minutes with excellent efficiency at both ends of the park.\n\nWith Hudson Young still suspended for another week, though, it could well be that Joe Roddy, who played from the bench against the Tigers, starts alongside Hosking next weekend.\n\nCanberra's loss to the Tigers leaves them with just three wins from eight games. They will face the Gold Coast Titans on the road next weekend, before hosting the Penrith Panthers ahead of their first bye for the season.