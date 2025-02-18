The Canberra Raiders have announced the extension of promising teenage prospect Owen Pattie on a new long-term deal.

A member of the club's development list, Pattie has been upgraded to the Top 30 roster for the remainder of this season and will remain at the club on a new deal until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

This caps off a stellar 12 months for the hooker, who was named the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year, had strong performances in the NSW Cup and has emerged as a bolter to make his first-grade debut in Round 1 at Allegiant Stadium.

“It's very exciting. I never thought I'd have this opportunity at all in my career. I never thought it was really a possibility from where I come from (Monto), just a small area,” Pattie said.

“For Canberra to give me the opportunity to come down here as a kid, as a 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and to be able to re-sign in such a short period of time, it means a lot.

“There's a good young group of boys coming through at the moment, led by the senior players in Taps (Tapine), Huddo (Young), Starlo (Starling), and Big Papa (Papalii). There's a lot to look forward to, and I definitely want to be a part of that.”

“Owen is a very talented young player, and we see him as someone who can continue to improve and be part of our squad long-term,” CEO Don Furner added.

“He's got a fantastic work ethic and has already shown what a talented player he is in the lower grade competitions.”

“His re-signing continues the club's plan of developing young players, and we know Owen will get the opportunity to push for a place in the NRL team at some stage.”