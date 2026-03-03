Canberra Raiders will opt for a more experienced spine combination in Round 1, with head coach Ricky Stuart revealing that Jayden Brailey will make his club debut for the nations captial.

As a result, it looks like rising star Owen Pattie will miss out on the 19-man entirely, starting the year in reserve grade.

Pattie played in every game last year from Las Vegas to their finals campaign, and will have to apply his trade further in NSW Cup before getting his shot again.

When Tom Starling was re-signed last year, there were question marks surrounding how the three hookers were going to fit into the Raiders run-on side, and now there is some clarity around the decision.

Head coach Ricky Stuart has decided that due to Pattie only playing limited minutes in the top grade, and as per Code Sports, he said his development was being stunted because of it.

“The only reason Owen Pattie is playing NSW Cup is he needs more game time to keep developing his career,'' Stuart said.

“He is still very young as a hooker at NRL level, and I need to do this as he is our future and going to be the Raiders' starting hooker for as long as he wants so I need to give him more game time whilst it is available to make him the best player he can be.

“His game will not progress at an NRL level by averaging 21 minutes a week.

“It was a very unique year for Owen last season finding his feet at NRL level coming off the bench behind Starlo (Starling) but I don't want him to be an impact player. He needs to learn how to play long minutes in what is one of the most demanding positions on the field.

“He is a professional and totally understood and trusted the call."

In other Raiders selection news, Matthew Timoko and Matty Nicholson were omissions out of his Round 1 side due to fitness-related concerns from injury recovery.

“Matty Timoko has recovered well with his foot but has missed a fair bit of workload over the last two weeks,'' Stuart said.

“He will get 80 minutes in NSW Cup along with Matty Nicholson who had a shoulder issue in our last trial to get some confidence and form.''

The Raiders come up against the Manly Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park in what will be a boisterous crowd for the Raiders this Saturday.