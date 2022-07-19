His decision to represent England at the end-of-year World Cup has caused a stir in rugby league circles, but according to the Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, Victor Radley should still be allowed to play for New South Wales.

There has been an extra layer of scrutiny on international representation and Origin eligibility in the wake of this year’s series, with Blues squad members Brian To’o announcing he will play for Samoa. Blues and Panthers team-mate Jarome Luai may do the same, but has yet to confirm his status.

That decision reignited the debate about the role of Origin as a Kangaroos selection trial and whether or not players who represent other nations (no matter their Tier status in the world rankings) should be able to play Origin.

While disappointed, Meninga understands Radley’s decision and has in turn called for an overhaul of eligibility rules.

“It’s disappointing, but (Radley) made a tough decision and I’m happy for him,” Meninga told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I know he’ll be great for England and their chances. He can’t come back now for NSW, but I’d be happy for him to play for England and NSW.

“The whole eligibility issue needs to be addressed. My belief is you take away all the tiers. If you’re born in NSW or Queensland, you’re eligible for Origin. If you want to represent your ancestral nation, (even England or New Zealand), you can go and play for them.

“If you use Victor as an example, he was born in NSW so he could play for the Blues and England.”

If anyone’s opinion on the matter should be respected, it’s Meninga. The iconic coach led Queensland to their record eight consecutive Origin titles and has lost just two games from 17 outings in his six years as head of the national team.

Despite his seemingly flexible attitude, Meninga has advised Origin players that he wants them to declare their international allegiance as soon as possible so he can move on with his own team.

While Meninga wouldn’t be drawn into the week-long debate about who should be the Kangaroos’ starting halfback, reports have emerged that he is considering picking Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic as cover for games Tedesco.

Though the Manly flyer hasn’t played most of the season, the recent injury to Ryan Papenhuyzen has thrown Trbojevic’s name back into contention.

There is still no confirmation on when we can expect a squad announcement from the Kangaroos.