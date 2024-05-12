The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to make a surprise play for Angus Crichton's services from the start of the 2025 NRL season.

While the second-rower has been widely expected to head overseas and pursue a switch of codes to rugby union in 2025, the latest reports are that there has been no progress in such a move eventuating.

That means Crichton is likely to stay in Australia.

What is currently unclear is whether the Sydney Roosters will make a significant play for the second-rower, who has returned to form in recent weeks and put his hand up to potentially reclaim his spot in Michael Maguire's new-look New South Wales Blues State of Origin side.

It's form which has rival clubs understandably interested in a player who was once consistently one of the best second-rowers in the game, with News Corp reporting the South Sydney Rabbitohs are the latest club weighing up whether to make a play.

Set to a background of an ever changing second-row dynamic in the NRL, Crichton's future is particularly murky after his club elected to sign David Fifita during the week.

While that is still not official, it's understood the Titans' second-rower will exit the Gold Coast to join the Bondi-based operation on a long-term, big-money deal from the start of the 2025 campaign.

That will impact the Roosters' need for Crichton, although, given the club have had so many confirmed high-profile departures ahead of 2025, there is little doubt that money won't be the roadblock in retaining the former Origin and international player.

Alongside Fifita, the Roosters have the likes of Siua Wong, Sitili Tupouniua and Egan Butcher on the books as well as a host of other forwards.

The Rabbitohs are expected to be joined in the hunt for Crichton by the likes of the Penrith Panthers - who missed out on signing Fifita - and the Titans, who are looking to rejig their roster.

Crichton played the first 55 games of his NRL career for the Rabbitohs, who are looking to reshape their roster on the back of a disastrous end to 2023, start of 2024, and the sacking of Jason Demetriou.

An overseas rugby move isn't ruled out for Crichton.