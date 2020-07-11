Latrell Mitchell and the South Sydney Rabbitohs will be nervously waiting to hear the match review committee’s verdict, after the Souths star was reported for high contact on Tiger Luke Garner.

Mitchell may have dove deeper into hot water during his side’s 18-10 win over Wests, following a strike on Josh Reynolds in the opening minutes of Friday night’s clash.

The 23-year-old reacted to Reynolds’ high hit on Rabbitoh Campbell Graham, striking the Tigers’ player with a swinging arm to the head.

Mitchell looks set to face time on the sidelines for both incidents, potentially opening the gates for out-of-favour and No.1 jumper hopeful Alex Johnston, reports NRL.com’s Dan Walsh.

Johnston has been informed he is not in coach Wayne Bennett’s plans for next season, but will fall into the club’s starting fullback role against Newcastle next week if Mitchell is to be found guilty by the MRC.

Bennett said he did not see Mitchell’s incident with Reynolds as he remained concerned with Graham’s health, but remains hopeful Mitchell won’t miss any matches following the now-bittersweet match.

“I didn’t take a lot of notice of what happened after [Reynolds kicked at Graham] because I thought he was knocked out and I thought ‘this is the first 10 minutes of the game and we’re probably going to lose a player to the head bin’,” Bennett said.

“I thought [Reynolds’ kick] didn’t look great anyway. I don’t know how bad it is but it didn’t look great.

“The second [Mitchell tackle] was certainly a head high, but it wasn’t a grade 3 or a grade 4 or a high grading. I don’t think that will happen if he gets charged.”

In the opposing coaches box, Michael Maguire remained quiet on the early incident.

“I think [Mitchell] got him, I don’t want to make any comment,” Maguire said.

“At the end of the day, people wear that and they do through that, I hope nothing happens and away we go and play footy again.

“In both instances it’s very quick and I don’t think there’s too much in either of them.”

Bennett revealed that prop Liam Knight could miss up to a month after suffering a suspected sprained ankle whilst warming up for the game.

The Rabbitohs move into seventh following the win and will hope other results from the weekend will go their way in holding onto a top-eight position.