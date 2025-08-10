Ahead of his 150th NRL appearance, South Sydney Rabbitohs star Brandon Smith has found himself in some hot water with the law.

Upon landing in Gold Coast with his teammates on Saturday, Smith was welcomed by QLD police, who were awaiting his arrival.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the NRL was made aware that Smith would be taken for questioning, while his teammates continued on their way.

The NRL Integrity Unit has reportedly been in contact with the Rabbitohs, in hopes of an explanation for the incident.

While the reasons for his police questioning are unknown at present, there is no suggestion that he embarked in any wrongdoings on the flight from Sydney.

Queensland Police issued a short statement, saying, "Queensland Police had cause to speak to a 29-year-old male at Coolangatta Airport. The male was later released without charge. Police have no further information to provide."

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly confirmed that Smith is now back with his teammates, as the 29-year-old prepares to take his place in the Rabbitohs squad this afternoon.