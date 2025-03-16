The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed the arrival of winger Mikaele Ravalawa for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season, effective immediately.

Signing a similar deal to that of Jayden Sullivan, Ravalawa will spend this season with the Rabbitohs before returning to the St George Illawarra Dragons for 2026 to see out the remainder of his contract.

Previously linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs and Super League competition, Ravalawa has played in 98 first-grade matches for the Dragons over the past six seasons and made five international appearances for Fiji.

“Mikaele is a powerful, big body with a lot of NRL experience and noted try scoring ability, and he will add depth to our outside back stocks,” Rabbitohs Head of Recruitment Mark Ellison said.

“He has represented his country and provides us with a point of difference on our flanks with his aggressive running style.

“We look forward to welcoming Mikaele to the Rabbitohs.”

His arrival comes as the club is short on outside backs with Tyrone Munro (collarbone) set to spend a significant time on the sidelines and Bayleigh Bentley-Hape being handed his debut despite not being on an NRL-listed contract.