The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed they have struck a deal with Venues NSW which will allow them to stage a staggered return to Allianz Stadium.\n\nThe club, who once played out of the Moore Park venue, moved to Homebush in the mid 2000s in search of a better financial deal.\n\nThe Maroubra-based outfit though have been shafted when it came to having the Olympic Park venue renovated and turned into a rectangle field, and have been looking for a way out in recent years following the opening of a rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium, now regarded as one of the premier rectangular venues in the country.\n\nWhile the argument has been bubbling away between the Rabbitohs and Venues NSW, as well as the Sydney Roosters who would prefer to keep South Sydney away from the venue, an announcement has now been made by the club that will see them playing five home games per year at the venue from 2028.\n\nThis year, with a fixture already released, the Rabbitohs are playing two home games at the Football Stadium, seven at Accor Stadium and three elsewhere.\n\nNext year, that number will be seven and four, with one game still played elsewhere - likely on the Central Coast.\n\nFrom 2028, the Rabbitohs will return all of their home games to the Sydney basin, with seven at Olympic Park, and five at Moore Park for the following three seasons, while they will also play at least one away game - likely against the Roosters in the city, and the Bulldogs at Homebush - at the venue.\n\n2026: Seven games at Accor Stadium, two games at Moore Park, three games elsewhere.\n2027: Seven games at Accor Stadium, four games at Moore Park, one game elsewhere.\n2028 - 2030: Seven games at Accor Stadium, five games at Moore Park, zero games elsewhere.\n\nIt's believed that, without significant renovation, the Rabbitohs will continue pushing for a full move away from Homebush after the 2030 season.\n\n“This is a landmark moment for our club. This new deal ensures more matches at our spiritual home at Allianz Stadium while retaining our historical connection to Accor Stadium, where we have seen so much success," Rabbitohs chairman Nicholas Pappas AM said in a statement.\n\n“Both venues are an important part of our club's history and future, and this new deal is a win for our Members and fans who will get to see more home matches in Sydney.\n\n“We would like to thank the NSW Government and Venues NSW for working with us and we're excited to continue to create history at these venues.”