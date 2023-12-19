The South Sydney Rabbitohs have taken pre-season content a step further, asking their players to try and guess AFL player names in a social media video.

The results speak for themselves, but it would be fair to say not many keep in check with the AFL on a regular basis.

Some of the most recognisable faces in the AFL game were asked, with the likes of Bailey Smith, Jeremy Cameron, Dustin Martin, Buddy Franklin, Lachie Neale, Nick Daicos and Errol Gulden. The Rabbitohs players could only answer a handful of these names.

The most recognisable player was Buddy Franklin and the least recognisable was Errol Gulden.

South Sydney open their 2024 season against the Manly Sea Eagles in Las Vegas on March 3 (Australian time).