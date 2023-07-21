South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Richie Kennar is set to miss the remainder of the season after he ruptured his bicep against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs last round.

The 28-year-old veteran was a key part of the team as of late as the club went through an injury crisis throughout their team. Entering the team for Campbell Graham, the club are lucky that the Kangaroos centre made a successful return from injury last night.

Last round's game against the Bulldogs may be the last time Kennar puts on the Rabbitohs jersey after he has been linked to a potential move across the seas in the English Super League.

Per News Corp, Kennar ruptured his bicep and expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season in the coming days.

Having already played two games with the club last year, he made his season debut in Round 14 against the Gold Coast Titans- playing the next four in a row.

During his time on the field, he scored two tries, registered two try assists, 11 tackle busts, four line breaks and ran 117 metres per game whilst making 20 tackles at an efficiency of 74.1 per cent.