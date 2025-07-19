The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be without two more players next weekend, and may have to call on part-time players to fill their squad.

South Sydney have had a horrific injury toll this season, and that has reached a new horror, with as many as 14 of their Top 30 to be unavailable next weekend when they clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

The Rabbitohs will have to call on either NSW Cup, or QLD Cup players from the Townsville Blackhawks, to fill the void.

It comes with Keaon Koloamatangi and Peter Mamouzelos both picking up injuries during Friday night's loss at CommBank Stadium to the Penrith Panthers, while Latrell Mitchell also went down with an injury during the captain's run.

Mitchell's injury could rule him out for the remainder of the season, although there is a chance he will return.

Koloamatangi, meanwhile, suffered a syndesmosis injury on Friday evening. He will need to wait for scans to determine the severity of the problem and therefore the return timeline.

A minor syndesmosis injury can leave players sidelined for just a handful of weeks, while a severe one requiring surgery could see a return to play timeline stretch as far as three months.

News Corp are reporting the Rabbitohs are prepared for him to miss at least the next month though, which will leave him racing the clock to play again this year.

Mamouzelos, on the other hand, suffered a concussion and will miss at least the next 11 days as he works his way through NRL protocols.

The hooker had only returned from a long-term injury recently, adding to South Sydney's season from hell.

The Rabbitohs currently sit second last on the NRL ladder just two points clear of the last-placed Gold Coast Titans.